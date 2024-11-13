Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against “the Apocalypse” opens with Emily Raboteau writing that her essay collection is a quilt “pieced together out of love by a parent who wants her children to inherit a world where life is sustainable.” Through the lens of motherhood, the writer lays bare her deepest concerns for the future—the climate crisis, racial injustice, gender inequality, the threat of another global pandemic—often looking to her friends, fellow writers, and ancestors for guidance on how to move forward with hope. That desire for hope is why, in the book’s title, she put the word “apocalypse” in quotations; she knows this is not the first time humanity has faced dueling existential crises—nor will it be the last. Lessons for Survival eloquently lays out the reasons why we must save the world, not only for ourselves, but also for generations still to come.

