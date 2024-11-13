Your Utopia, Bora Chung’s 2021 collection of short stories, uses horror and humor to tackle the fate of humanity. Eight inventive tales, newly translated from the original Korean by Anton Hur, offer an absurd look into a distant future occupied by aimless autonomous cars, lovelorn AI, cannibal coworkers, and forgetful humanoid robots. With a touch of melancholy, Chung explores the psychological and sociological effects that advanced technology may have on humankind, while also encouraging readers to imagine, as she writes in her author’s note, “a better world for both you and me.”
Buy Now: Your Utopia on Bookshop | Amazon | Barnes & Noble
