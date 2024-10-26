Why Maiden Names Matter in the Age of AI and Identity

Women today are rewriting the rules when it comes to taking their partner's last name, a decision that has significant implications in our tech-driven world. That is why my company, The Female Quotient, partnered with The Knot and SmithGeiger on a revealing research report showing 77% of married women still take their partner’s last name, but among unmarried women, only 64% plan to follow this tradition when they marry. This shift signals a growing awareness of the impact that names have on personal identity and professional recognition. But it also gives us a glimpse into the aftereffects of how artificial intelligence (AI) systems handles our data if women do decide to give up their maiden names.

In the digital age, a name is more than just a label. It’s tied to our professional history and social media presence. It’s also how we are recognized by AI algorithms. When a woman changes her surname, she often loses data continuity across systems that rely heavily on name recognition. Platforms like job applications, academic records, and social media accounts often fail to connect the dots between the old and new names. For instance, a woman who has built a successful career under her maiden name might find that AI systems struggle to link her past achievements with her new surname. Years of hard work and success may suddenly become invisible in the eyes of a machine.

Back in 2014, author and teacher Dorie Clark from Columbia Business School wrote in Harvard Business Review, “If you decide to change your name a new problem results. Instead of being haunted by the past, you’re now a ghost, lacking the typical identifiers of professional credibility (blog posts, mentions in the media, articles you’ve published, and so on).” In 2022, Bala Chaudhary, an assistant professor of environmental studies at Dartmouth, told Psyche Org "A name change can be especially problematic when a researcher applies for grants or tenure, as a reviewer may conclude that the researcher has not done enough work in the field, when they may not have been evaluating the entire record."

This challenge is something I’ve personally encountered. As one of four girls in my family, if I had chosen to change my last name after marriage, I would have lost not only my professional identity but also my given name—one that I have carried my entire life. My decision wasn’t just about preserving my career; it was about maintaining the legacy I had already built and the connection to my name, which defines both my personal and professional journey. Like many women today, I knew that keeping my maiden name allowed me to stay connected to the professional accomplishments that shaped my career.

While 77% of married women still follow this tradition, there is a clear shift happening, particularly among younger generations. The FQ report found that 32% of unmarried Gen-Z women are more concerned with preserving their personal brands than adhering to traditional practices, compared to just 3% of Millennials. Interestingly, 29% of unmarried women who plan to take their partner’s last name will not use it professionally, highlighting a growing trend of women separating their personal and professional identities.

The implications of these choices extend far beyond personal identity. Public figures like Simone Biles Owens, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter have all kept maiden names (or a combination of it with their partner’s surname), signaling independence and career longevity. This trend is mirrored by Selena Gomez, who recently stated, “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.” These decisions underscore the importance of name retention in maintaining independence and continuity in a world where technology plays an ever-increasing role in how we are represented.

We must challenge the societal norms that underpin these traditions. Titles like “Mr. and Mrs.” connected to one partner’s surname perpetuate the idea of female subordination. Public campaigns and education can help shift these outdated attitudes. Lucy Stone, a 19th-century suffragist who famously retained her maiden name, demonstrated that challenging the status quo can lead to meaningful change. LGBTQIA+ couples are also at the forefront of this shift, with 18% opting for non-traditional naming conventions, according to the FQ report, further challenging the notion that identity is tied to one partner’s surname.

At the same time, AI developers must step up to create smarter systems that recognize and connect identity changes—whether they involve name changes or personal rebranding. Platforms like LinkedIn have already introduced tools allowing users to account for name changes, a critical step in improving data accuracy and job recommendations. Yet, much more needs to be done to ensure that AI systems don’t punish women for the personal choices they make around their names and identities.

Names are not just labels—they are integral to our identity and professional legacy. The decision to keep or change a maiden name after marriage carries profound implications—for AI systems, professional visibility, and societal norms alike. Addressing these issues through advocacy, smarter AI, and cultural shifts will ensure that all individuals, regardless of their names, receive fair representation and recognition.

After all, names hold power, and that power should open doors, not close them. It’s time to ensure that every person, regardless of their chosen name, can reach their full potential.