These Are the Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2024

You aren’t the only one searching for Halloween costume ideas.

As the holiday inches closer, Google has released a “Frightgeist” site with data on trending costumes to determine the top Halloween costumes for 2024. The site compares year over year search trends from September 2023 to 2024 to best understand what costumes are likely to be most popular this season.

The list is a reflection of popular culture this year—including characters from blockbuster movies like Inside Out 2 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a musical artist, and a video game character.

Here are the top 10 trending Halloween costumes from this year: