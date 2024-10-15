These Are the Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2024

You aren’t the only one searching for Halloween costume ideas.
As the holiday inches closer, Google has released a “Frightgeist” site with data on trending costumes to determine the top Halloween costumes for 2024. The site compares year over year search trends from September 2023 to 2024 to best understand what costumes are likely to be most popular this season.
The list is a reflection of popular culture this year—including characters from blockbuster movies like Inside Out 2 and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a musical artist, and a video game character.
Here are the top 10 trending Halloween costumes from this year:
- Shrunken Head Bob: A fan-favorite character from the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, released earlier this year.
- Raygun: The Australian breakdancer, real name Rachel Gunn, who had a viral performance in the Olympics this summer in a green tracksuit.
- CatNap: A royal purple cat who is a character from Poppy Playtime, the indie horror video game series.
- Delores: Beetlejuice’s ex-wife in the film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, known for the staples in her face and black wedding dress.
- Pomni: The protagonist of Glitch Productions' indie animated web series The Amazing Digital Circus, known for donning a distinct blue and red striped circus costume.
- Envy: One of the new characters introduced in the Pixar film Inside Out 2, released earlier this year.
- Red: A protagonist in the Disney film Descendants: Rise of Red.
- Dr. Doom: A supervillain who appears in the Marvel comic series.
- Sabrina Carpenter: A pop artist known for her blonde hair and distinct style, including her iconic heart corset.
- Lady Deadpool: The character made a brief appearance in the Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year.
