It's no easy feat for an athlete to make their presence known amid the multitude of events taking place in the Paris Olympic Games, but one breaker from Australia may have taken the cake during the sport’s Olympic debut.

Rachael Gunn, also known as “Raygun,” 36, went viral on Friday after a series of clips sharing her interesting moves led viewers to flood to social media to share their thoughts and funny memes.

Some onlookers questioned how she made it to the Olympic stage. “It’s surprising that Raygun from Australia is the best breaker y'all have,” wrote one user on X. “How did she make it this far?!” Others couldn’t help but express their astonishment at her acrobatic movements and footwork. “Insane respect, got an all expenses paid trip to Paris plus all the free gear and is forever an Olympian. She cooked hard here I’m afraid,” said another.

Gunn was ranked as Australia’s top B-girl, the colloquial term for a breaker, in 2020 and 2021, but did not make the list in 2024. She won the Oceania Breaking Championships in 2023. While some moves do require specific technique, judges also take individuality and style into consideration for their scores. Gunn lost all three battles against her opponents and did not advance in the Games. Gunn secured 0 points, meaning no judges thought she did a better job than her competitor.

Read More: A Comprehensive Guide to Breaking, the Newest Sport at the Olympics

The athlete was decked in a dark green and gold tracksuit —Australia’s national colors—and fitted in a matching cap for her Olympic performance, while her competitors were dripped in more casual, street-style gear. In several videos, Gunn was seen waving her hands in circular motions and dragging herself across the floor, drawing comparisons to toddlers by some. Many pointed out Gunn’s “kangaroo move” where she is seen hopping from side to side with her wrists near her abdomen, which appears to be an imitation of Australia’s national animal.

What my nephew does after telling all of us to “watch this” pic.twitter.com/366LjIRl4j — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) August 9, 2024

I could live all my life and never come up with anything as funny as Raygun, the 36-year-old Australian Olympic breakdancer pic.twitter.com/1uPYBxIlh8 — mariah (@mariahkreutter) August 9, 2024

All I can think about when I see this is the hip hop dance teacher from Bob’s Burgers but if instead she was from Australia and was a 36 year old woman named Raygun https://t.co/nUwYVLnrms pic.twitter.com/Wl5FResHw7 — Shereef Sakr (@ShereefKeef) August 9, 2024

I think I found the source of inspiration for the Raygun breakdance at the Olympics. https://t.co/t94Iyu1dPZ pic.twitter.com/a7DL9etwRz — Noodson (@noodson) August 9, 2024

This Australian breaker is supposedly a PhD in breakdancing but she reminds me of this pic.twitter.com/osyhbCidwc — SAY IT TO MY FACE! ❤️🇵🇷✊🏽🪷 (@ThePattyG) August 9, 2024

“There has not been an Olympic performance this dominant since Usain Bolt’s 100m sprint at Beijing in 2008. Honestly, the moment Raygun broke out her Kangaroo move this competition was over! Give her the #breakdancing gold,” one user sarcastically penned on X.

On Friday, the women took part in the competition via one-on-one battles between dancers in their pool. (Men will compete Saturday.) The two best breakers in each pool then move forward. There are a number of moves players can break out, including windmills, freezes, and the six-step, according to the Olympics. Fifteen countries are participating in breaking.

Break dancing originated in the Bronx, New York, in the ‘70s and has its roots in hip-hop culture. International competitions for breaking—which is the official name for the sport, despite greater familiarity with the term breakdancing—began in the 1990s. After breaking was added to the Youth Olympic Games in 2018, the IOC decided it would see its broader Olympic debut in 2024.

Gunn earned her PhD in Cultural Studies from Macquarie University in Sydney. She is a researcher studying the “cultural politics of breaking,” per the university site, even spearheading research on how Australian breakers were reacting to breaking’s inclusion in the Olympics.

“It is such an honor and a privilege to be, you know, one of sixteen women from around the world competing in breaking’s debut at the Olympics,” said Gunn in an Instagram post on Thursday. “I hope that seeing breaking at the Olympics inspires a whole new generation of breakers.”