Thousands Report Verizon Power Outages Across the U.S.

Verizon customers were not happy at the outages reported across Chicago, Phoenix, Denver, and other cities Monday morning.

Verizon users took to social media to share their concerns, with some saying their phone was stuck in SOS mode—a mode that indicates that your phone isn’t connected to cellular network— preventing them from being able to make any calls or send any texts.

Downdetector, a website which tracks network outages, tracked more than 100,000 reports of Verizon outages across the U.S. as of 11:15 a.m. E.T., with the biggest issues being with their mobile phone, lack of signal, or a total blackout in some cases.

“We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue,” Verizon told TIME in an emailed statement.

The company did not share when service was expected to resume.

While the locations with the most reports were in the Midwest, the Downdetector map shows that customers in the greater New York City area and Atlanta, were also reporting issues.

The current outage across other regions of the U.S. comes amid restoration efforts in the Southeast, where Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night, bringing destruction and “widespread fiber damage,” according to a Verizon press release last updated on Sunday. The Monday Verizon outages don't appear to be connected to Hurricane Helene, however.