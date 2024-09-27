Friends and Fans Pay Tribute to Beloved Actor Maggie Smith

Beloved British actor Maggie Smith, who stole hearts in her portrayal of Downton Abbey’s Violet Crawley and Harry Potter’s Professor Minerva McGonagall, died Friday morning at the age of 89.

Smith died peacefully at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Sept. 27, her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, confirmed in a statement on Friday. “An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” the statement reads. "We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time." Her family also thanked hospital staff for their kindness.

The star took on an array of roles throughout her career, earning her two Oscars for her performances in the 1969 film The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and the 1973 movie Travels with My Aunt, along with four additional nominations. Smith also took home multiple BAFTAs, including a Best Actress win for the Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne and a Special Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, among several other achievements.

Her contributions to the arts were recognized by royalty—Smith became a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, a form of knighthood, in 1990 by Queen Elizabeth II—but also by other notable actors, politicians, and celebrities.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer offered condolences to Smith’s family and loved ones. “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career,” he said in a statement on X. “She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come.”

Former Lord Commissioner of the U.K. Treasury Gyles Brandreth referred to her as “one of the greats,” and doted on her wise and witty personality.

“Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did,” said actor Rob Lowe, who worked with Smith in Suddenly, Last Summer. “We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!”

Star Trek actor George Takei shared condolences, calling her a “grand star of screen and stage” in a post on X.

Whoopi Goldberg, who starred with Smith in the Sister Act, shared a tribute on Instagram along with a photo still from the film. “I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind.’ My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP,” she captioned the photo.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” fellow Downton Abbey costar Hugh Bonneville shared in a statement to the BBC. “She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family."

Smith’s name was trending on X, along with “RIP Queen” as fans shared their sadness online. “Rest in peace to an absolute treasure, Dame Maggie Smith. They’ve been reunited,” wrote one user who shared a picture of Smith with Alan Rickman and Michael Gambon, two other actors in the Harry Potter franchise that died previously.

Rest in peace to an absolute treasure, Dame Maggie Smith



They've been reunited 🤍

Nooo! Not my girl! Maggie Smith was brilliant in everything, no matter the role. RIP, Queen! You will be missed. 👑🥺🕊️🙏🏾

Others shared clips of their favorite performances by her, calling Smith a “British icon” and “brilliant actress.”

“She was such a significant part of my childhood and adult life too,” wrote one user. “Thank you, Maggie, for the wonderful talent you shared with us all.”