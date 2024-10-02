Artist and audio investigator Lawrence Abu ­Hamdan and I have often discussed the age-old question of art’s usefulness and what it can truly achieve. His work exemplifies art’s ability to reveal the unseen, to make us aware of what we can’t otherwise perceive, and to actively shape the world. His sonic investigations, which analyze audio recordings against other evidence to spot inconsistencies and uncover the truth, affirm art’s capacity to deliver justice. His work makes accessible what bureaucracies often obscure, and in 2023 he founded the nonprofit Earshot to further that work, giving voice to other­wise silenced entities. Lawrence has expanded the definition of art, embracing roles as historian, forensic investigator, activist, and civil servant. His installations, which often weave together film, voice, sound, and image, are haunting and beautiful. Lawrence’s work doesn’t just invite us to reflect; it demands that we engage deeply with the structures of power that surround us, and through it, he reminds us that art can truly transform the world.

Vally is an architect