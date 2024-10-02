A movie star is someone you can’t take your eyes off of. Their beauty and presence pull you in right away, but it’s the sense of mystery behind their eyes that keeps you there. That’s Adria Arjona. When she shows up, it’s like, holy sh-t. She’s sweet and confident, but there’s a depth to her that just ­totally hooks you.

When we were trying to cast someone to play Madison in the 2024 film Hit Man, Adria ended up being the first and only actor I interviewed. I knew it had to be her right away. Her energy, her intelligence, her charisma—it all immediately came to the fore in the first minute of our Zoom call. And when it came time to actually make the movie, she was a great creative partner. Adria works hard, but she also has such a good spirit and is just fun to be around. She’s such a force. I think she can do anything.

Linklater is an Oscar-­nominated director, writer, and producer