Brandon Blackwood is a purveyor of Black luxury who has revolutionized the fashion world with his bold, unapologetic designs famously worn by icons from ­Beyoncé to Megan Thee Stallion. In 2020, at the height of one of the most transformative movements in recent history, one tote took over all of our feeds with a straightforward message: End systemic racism. The virality of that bag is now woven into the ongoing legacy of the Brandon Blackwood brand. As one of few pre-eminent Black designers, Blackwood represents changemakers who lead by example with fearlessness, innovation, and a steadfast embrace of inclusivity. His influence extends beyond the runway, inspiring a new generation of designers to merge style with substance. The B on his bags not only honors their namesake—it also reflects his brilliance across every design, collection, and work of art he offers to this world.

Welteroth is an author, host, and advocate