Kali Reis is undeniable. She arrived swiftly and strongly, with a dynamic screen presence, undoubtedly due to her command of her physical form. Many actors hone and build these skills as an athlete would, and not surprisingly, given her career as a professional boxer, a litany of boxing analogies find their way into the actor’s process. What many of us long to cultivate, Kali came in with as if she’d written the book on it. Her athletic career developed her focus, immediacy, physicality, acute listening, timing, and commitment to the present moment—these are clear in every frame she inhabits, including, recently, in True Detective. But even these exceptional attributes of her craft are ultimately eclipsed by the vulnerability and honesty of her soul. As with all great actors and bad­ass Indigenous aunties, Kali’s authenticity is grounded by love. Her heart leads, and it is undeniable.

Gladstone is an Oscar- and Emmy-­nominated actor