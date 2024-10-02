Kaia Gerber is so deserving of recognition, for myriad reasons. She brings her dazzling spirit and creativity to everything she does. Her radical professionalism, striking grace, and generosity are the foundation of who she is as an actor, model, businesswoman, and friend.

Kaia is among the most naturally curious, engaging, and empathetic people I am lucky to know. When I wrote a book with my mother, Kaia invited me to her book club, Library Science, and I saw an entirely new side of her: her curiosity manifested, the deeply personal connection she fosters and nurtures, and the joy she has for the written word.

I have known Kaia since the day she was born and feel so proud to have watched her grow, and I look forward to seeing how she continues to evolve.

Dern is an Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor