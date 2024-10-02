Nicola Coughlan may be best known for her stellar portrayal of the sharp-witted Lady Whistledown, but in real life, she is so much more. She is her own diamond of every season who lights up every room she enters. She is a warm, engaging, and thoughtful person who fights for causes she believes in and displays a generosity of spirit to everyone she meets. In Season 3 of Bridgerton, Nicola emerged as our leading lady with grace and power, touring the world and connecting with fans, bringing with her the magic and the joy that she embodies. The passion and excellence that she has brought to Bridgerton is only just the beginning of the long, successful career she is inevitably bound to have. Dearest gentle reader, the best of Nicola is yet to come ...

Rhimes is the CEO of Shondaland and an executive producer of Bridgerton