She may claim to be short and sweet, but never underestimate the mighty power behind Sabrina Carpenter’s talent. It’s the reason she has catapulted to her earned spot as one of today’s leading pop artists. She proves great things come in small packages. As a fellow 5-ft. female with a similar working-adolescent Disney history, I firsthand recognize and respect what it takes to maintain clarity while delivering within the demands of this business.
Sabrina handles the task with seemingly effortless ease and charisma while promoting, performing, and handling press with a smile and her signature coy charm.
I wanted to get to know the person beyond the undeniable worldwide success—including her newest single, “Taste”—to see how she operates on a personal level. When we met, the woman I discovered was refreshingly calm, collected, down to earth, and focused. Sabrina is where she is for a reason and ahead of her years.
With her clever wit and sense of humor, she has been able to connect with audiences in a unique way stylistically, through her songwriting and storytelling prowess.
While she is at the tender age of 25, I realize our symbolic, full-circle connection, as my own debut album turns 25 this same year, which brings me a sense of not only celebration but also reflection. As exciting generations of pop princesses continue to emerge, I feel adoration and protectiveness, knowing the journey at hand and ahead.
But I have all the belief and assurance that, in true Sabrina Carpenter fashion, she will conquer her future goals with grace, a little sweetness, the ability to laugh and enjoy the ride with confidence ... and a playful pun or two.
Aguilera is a Grammy-winning musician
