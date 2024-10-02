Victoria Monét embodies the essence of an Artist with a capital A. Whether through the chart-topping hits she’s written, her powerful voice on anthems like “On My Mama,” or her unmatched choreography, her talent is ­undeniable—and earned her three Grammys this year. But what truly sets her apart is the grace, authenticity, and heart she brings to everything she touches. Having experienced her warmth and light firsthand, I know the energy she radiates in every room she enters.

As a lover of history, I’m inspired by how Victoria pays homage to the artists who paved the way and the culture that shaped her, all while continuously innovating. There’s a deep reverence in how she honors their legacies, yet creates something uniquely her own. Her influence is indisputable, not just within the music industry, but in the lives of all who experience her art. Though she only recently took center stage globally, she has spent over a decade shaping the future of music. She bridges past and present, creating a path for future generations to follow.

Victoria, I wish you endless joy and fulfillment as you continue to inspire, create, and illuminate the world with your brilliance.

Shahidi is an actor and producer