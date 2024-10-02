There are many things I could tell you about Shaboozey. He’s innovative. He’s honest. He’s charismatic, and charming in a way that’s real. There’s something about him that makes you just happy he’s there.

As a native Nashvillian, I’m proud to have Shaboozey represent country music. He’s celebrated for many reasons, his talent being an obvious one. His work ethic is another: I saw one time he went and did a one-off in Cannes between shows in California and Miami. He is a working man. Sure, he also has a viral, can’t-get-it-out-of-your-head hit in “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Not to mention a CMA Awards New Artist of the Year nomination, and an ardent love of the genre. I’m proud to have him out on my Beautifully Broken tour this year—he’s one of the hottest acts around.

What people may not realize about him, however, is what a truly good listener he is. How genuine he is with his words. He will look you right in the eyes, and respond with care. It’s that thoughtfulness that I am looking forward to having around us all for many years to come.

Shaboozey Ralph Bavaro—NBC/Getty Images

Jelly Roll is a Grammy-­nominated musician