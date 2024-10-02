Nick Green refuses to accept geography as destiny. It used to be that if you mapped access to healthy foods by neighborhood, that map also illustrated health outcomes and life expectancy by neighborhood. For 10 years, Nick has been working to rechart those maps as CEO of Thrive Market, which ships healthy food around the country. By expanding access to affordable and healthy food—this year Thrive announced it would accept SNAP benefits—he has been working to democratize better diets.
Food entrepreneurs have a uniquely intense kind of stress. Selling millions of food items every week means millions of opportunities for things to go wrong every day. But as Nick knows from his own childhood of limited access to healthy food, the juice is worth the squeeze.
Goldman, an investor in Thrive Market, is chair of Beyond Meat’s board and CEO of Just Ice Tea
