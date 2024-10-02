When I first met Amelia Dimoldenberg, the mind meld was as intense as you’d expect from two people who, on opposite sides of the pond, have made a living out of interviewing celebrities while eating chicken. (Who would have thought?) In her, I see a freakish work ethic and an impulse to serve an audience over herself. She’s so singular in what she does, turning awkwardness into entertainment gold, that I see no limits to what she’s capable of. To me, Amelia offers both the magnetic appeal of the new-school creator and the showbiz chops of a classic presenter. And she crushes the hardest job in ­entertainment—red-carpet ­reporter—with her quick wit and cheeky sensibility. I’m blown away by how Amelia wears every hat as the auteur of her own success. Perhaps best of all, she’s a truly sweet and kind person—just as lovable in real life as she is on camera.

Evans is the co-creator and host of Hot Ones