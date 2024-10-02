It’s difficult to describe what it’s like to be in the magnetic orbit of Ms. Reneé Rapp. What can you say about a girl who was an icon the moment she arrived? After two seconds in her presence, I immediately thought, This is the most confident, hilarious, fascinating, and effortlessly talented person I’ve ever met. And honey? In my 25 years in Hollywood, I’ve met just about everyone.

When Reneé is onscreen, it’s simply impossible to look anywhere else—her talent is innate and her charisma is palpable. When she opens her mouth to sing, what comes out is jaw-­droppingly pure and powerful. But it’s when Reneé is just being Reneé that her real superpower shines. She is unapologetically herself. She has no need for a filter because she stands firmly rooted in her beliefs and laser-focused on her vision. I may have played her cool mom in Mean Girls, but there’s a reason why, at age 24, Reneé is literally mother.

Philipps is an actor, author, and activist