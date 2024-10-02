At the age of 31, Huang Jie is the youngest member of Taiwan’s legislature. Passionate about human rights and the advancement of public good, she exemplifies the spirit of civic participation among Taiwan’s younger generation. Her efforts to engage voters and energetic calls for action signify that democracy has become a part of daily life in Taiwan—it is as natural as the air we breathe.

As a female legislator and a member of the LGBTQ community, Huang Jie has also been out­spoken for under­represented groups in Taiwan. Having begun her political career in the Kaohsiung city council, she has gone on to work on a diverse range of issues, including gender equality, transportation infrastructure, parliamentary diplomacy, and international human-­rights advocacy. As Taiwan strives to make our democracy more resilient by encouraging grassroots involvement in public affairs, the contributions of emerging leaders like Huang Jie make us proud.

