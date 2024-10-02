When Lara Trump became the Republican National Committee co-chair, hardly anyone saw it coming—except her father-in-law. After steamrolling the 2024 primary, Donald Trump revamped the RNC and tasked the former television producer to help lead the party.

Critics allege it was a brazenly nepotistic move. But Lara Trump has since emerged as one of the GOP’s rising stars. She’s helped the party raise hundreds of millions of dollars; played a key role in persuading Trump to embrace voting by mail, something he spurned in 2020; and delivered a keynote address at the Republican National Convention.

Lara Trump’s future may only partly pivot on the election. If Trump wins, she’s expected to have a role in the Administration. Many suspect she will one day run for office herself, regardless of the outcome. Either way, Lara Trump is positioned as a prominent heir of the MAGA movement.