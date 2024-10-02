We can only convince others if we have convictions ourselves, Marine Tondelier once wrote. And indeed, it’s her own strong democratic beliefs that make Marine such a persuasive political force. Hailing from northern France, she is deeply rooted in local politics, where the heart of our democracy beats.

Marine has held her ground against those who attack our open societies. With her signature green jacket, mint-colored bike, and unmistakable sense of humor, Marine tirelessly defends our freedom, working toward an ecological transformation.

She knows that the greatest danger to democracy is not its enemies, but when its defenders fail to rally behind it. Ahead of this year’s second round of the French parliamentary elections, Marine—the national secretary of France’s green party—emerged as an effective bridge builder and assembled a diverse coalition of parties, united by the belief that democracy provides the best vision for our future.

Today she is one of the leading advocates for an open, progressive Europe. We need commitment like hers in these troubled times. We need strong personalities like Marine who stand up for their beliefs and refuse to back down.

Baerbock is Germany’s Foreign Minister