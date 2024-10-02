Ian Bassin and Justin Florence are uniquely qualified to address the rising threat of authoritarianism in the U.S. Skilled attorneys and collaborators since Yale Law School, both are knowledgeable, empathetic, and deeply committed to the greater good. Through Protect Democracy, a nonprofit they co-founded in 2017, Ian and Justin work to help ensure free and fair elections and make democratic institutions more resilient by employing research, advocacy, and litigation.

Authoritarianism adapts and evolves. Like a virus, it seeks new ways to exploit weaknesses in democratic systems and circumvent the safeguards designed to protect freedom. Ian and Justin are fighting on all fronts to protect the process, combat disinformation and falsehoods with truth, and inform the public of the risks we face.

Because their work can be technical and behind-the-scenes, it is too often unheralded, but they’ve been busy working on key reforms, from formulating recommendations that helped rewrite the archaic Electoral Count Act, to providing advice and assistance to the Jan. 6 committee, to securing a $148 million ­defamation judgment in December against former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani after he falsely accused Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of election fraud. It’s vital (and forever) work to protect our democracy’s most foundational institutions, made even more urgent by a consequential election.

Dean, a former Nixon White House counsel, is on Protect Democracy’s advisory board