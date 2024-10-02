Kaitlan Collins is the real deal. She is whip smart, researches relentlessly, and works tirelessly. I’m not sure how many phones she has, but there’s at least one pressed to her ear throughout the day as she checks in with sources in campaigns, Congress and courtrooms. In interviews with law­makers on both sides of the political aisle, she listens hard to what they say, and what they decline to say. Her follow-up questions often make headlines. She started as a political reporter at CNN in 2017 covering the White House, and within just a few years, at age 28, she became the youngest chief White House correspondent in CNN’s history. Now, she has her own prime-time show, The Source, every weeknight. So many people come and go in cable news that it can at times feel like an episode of Survivor, but I’m not worried about Kaitlan. She will outwit, outplay, and outlast us all. She is that good, and she is only just getting started.

Kaitlan Collins Lloyd Bishop—NBC/Getty Images

Cooper is an Emmy-­winning news anchor