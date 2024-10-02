Once a scrappy startup, the British fintech company Revolut is now in the big leagues. This year, it finally secured a U.K. banking license and nabbed a $45 billion valuation, a number rivaling heavyweights like Deutsche Bank and Barclays. Revolut prides itself on offering low-fee products, fast transfer times for sending money abroad, easy currency exchanges, and the ability to invest in stocks. These attributes have attracted 45 million customers in 38 countries.
Revolut’s co-founder Nik Storonsky—a former Lehman Brothers trader who renounced his Russian citizenship after the country’s invasion of Ukraine—is now on the Forbes billionaires list. He has weathered complaints about the company’s relentless work culture and its imperfect recordkeeping, though Revolut says it fully complies with anti-money-laundering regulations. Next up on the journey: a possible IPO.
