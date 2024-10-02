It feels really cool to be a fan, and a friend, of Vince Staples. He’s an artist whose reach is somehow both broad and niche—he never sacrifices his voice and still manages to appeal to a wide net of people. His six studio albums and his Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, all have an “if you know, you know” quality to them, but they’re still made for everyone to enjoy. That kind of artistic integrity and talent isn’t learned, Vince just has it. That’s why he’s your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper.

With the career and the lifestyle he’s created for himself, the world truly is his oyster. Vince has no shortage of fantastic ideas and can do whatever he wants. If he woke up tomorrow and decided to write a seventh album, he could. If he felt like pitching a whole Marvel movie, he could do that too. And guess what? I’d be there for both.

Vince Staples Erik Carter—The New York Times/Redux

Brunson is a producer and an Emmy-­winning writer and actor