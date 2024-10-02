To know Richard Gadd is to know truth—complex, contradictory, and undeniable. Like millions of people around the world, I first experienced Richard’s truth in his own voice, through his storytelling on Baby Reindeer, his one-man show adapted this year into a TV series. For many survivors of violence, our own voices get taken from us. But his voice called out, unapologetic. He invited viewers into his process, and created space for the world to contend with the realities of sexual violence. I never imagined someone else’s writing could ignite in me what his show did as I acted in it. I finally feel reconciled with my purpose. It’s the gift Richard has given me. I feel empowered to continue telling stories that matter to me, especially centering survivors and Black and Brown LGBTQ communities. Having seen the power of Richard’s courage, I can’t ever deny it in myself. It changed me forever, and it changed the world.

Mau is an Emmy-nominated actor