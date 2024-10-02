The first time I listened to Laufey’s album ­Bewitched, I was captivated by her music and how she was able to build a singular world. I sent her a DM, you’re the coolest girl ever—can we hang out? And that sparked a wonderful friendship.

Laufey makes jazz and classical music feel accessible to our generation. Her music is a place where everyone is welcome, and it’s never pretentious. When she performs, she’s ­maestroesque, playing so many instruments and hitting every note perfectly.

At the same time, she doesn’t take herself too seriously, which is refreshing for someone so talented. We can talk about music and the industry, but we can also just gossip. She can write a song and play it at the Philharmonic, but she can also be silly on TikTok. She’s a modern star.

I can’t wait to see Laufey expand her reach around the world as an artist. And as a friend, I just wish her delirious happiness for the rest of her life. There’s no one more deserving.

Laufey Roberto Ricciuti—Redferns/Getty Images

Rodrigo is a Grammy-winning musical artist