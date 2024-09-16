Dan and Eugene Levy have come a long way from the middle of nowhere fictional town of Schitt’s Creek. The father-son duo’s hit show has won nine primetime Emmys, and on Sunday night, the pair hosted the 76th Emmy Awards.

The ceremony already made history before it started. Shōgun, nominated for 25 Emmys, took home 14 Creative Arts Emmys earlier in September, making it the most decorated show in a single season. And The Bear boasts 23 nods in the comedy category, becoming the most nominated comedy in Emmys history. During the show intro on Sunday night, Eugene Levy poked The Bear, so to speak, joking about the debate over the often dramatic show being nominated in the comedy categories: “In the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.”

That was hardly the case. The hosts, presenters, and winners cracked plenty of hilarious jokes. Here are some of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Best father-son host pair

Eugene Levy said he’s played a lot of dads, but his most rewarding dad role was playing Dan’s Dad in Schitt’s Creek “because it got me my first acting Emmy.”

There were lots of playful jokes at the streaming services. Dan described the Emmys as “broadcast TV’s biggest night for honoring movie stars on streaming services.”

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy host the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The duo traded barbs in between presenters. Dan Levy told the audience his dad came close to getting the part of gruff White House communications director on the West Wing—rubbing it in that Richard Schiff won an Emmy for that role. Eugene Levy fired back with, “And how was your audition for Ripley?”

Terrific presenter trifecta

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez turned presenting the first award of the night into a comedy act, with Martin quipping to Short: “What an honor it is to be working with someone who looks like a former women’s tennis champion.” Gomez could not keep a straight face.

The Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series went to Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Kevin Winter--Getty Images

The Bear eats up the awards

In addition to Moss-Bachrach’s win, The Bear dominated the top acting awards for a comedy series.

Liza Colón-Zayas may have been a sous chef on The Bear, but she was front and center at the Emmys when she accepted her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Her words of wisdom for the audience: “Vote. Vote for your rights.”

And the Television Academy said “Yes, Chef!” to Jeremy Allen White, who won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Smart-est acceptance speech

TV legend Jean Smart of Hacks accepted the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series, saying, “I really appreciate this because I just don’t get enough attention.”

Then she went on to mix up HBO and Max, finally pausing with her head down, looking up, and lamenting to the audience how many different streaming sites there were.

When Harry Met Late Night

Billy Crystal presents at the 2024 Emmy Awards Leon Bennett--WireImage via Getty Images

Billy Crystal, winner of six primetime Emmys, came onstage to present the award for outstanding talk series and said, “It’s great to be…anywhere.”

He whipped out what he claims is a diary of his first appearances on the nominated shows, so as he announced the nominees, he read off his first impressions of the various talk show hosts. For the Daily Show, he said Jon Stewart told him they’d grab dinner after Crystal’s appearance on the program, but that he waited around and the host never showed up. Same with Seth Meyers. His first impression of Stephen Colbert: “Brilliant guy but I wonder if he’s ever seen himself naked.” The award went to The Daily Show.

TV doctors show off their funny bones

Some presenters were grouped by their TV roles. There were TV dads, TV moms, and TV villains. The TV doctors lineup got the most laughs, when they talked about the people who motivated them while playing doctors. Mekhi Phifer from ER said he was inspired by the doctors in his life. Mindy Kaling, who played an OB-GYN on The Mindy Project said she was inspired by her own OBGYN mom. And Zach Braff from Scrubs said he drew inspiration from waiting tables in Beverly Hills and eating footlongs from 7-11—half for lunch, half for dinner, and “I was inspired to not live like that anymore.”

Zinger of the night

“Despite my name, I come in peace,” said Will Smith, as he accepted the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for Slow Horses. He was referring to the actor Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.

Most adorkable acceptance speech

Lamorne Morris accepting his Emmy for Fargo Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Fargo’s Lamorne Morris started his acceptance speech for his first Emmy win (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series) by thanking his mom for supporting him “ever since I dropped out of her bod.” Then he took time to fan boy, shouting “Robert Downey, Jr., I have a poster of you in my house!”