What to Know About Hunter Biden’s Tax Trial

As Joe Biden's presidency winds down, his son Hunter's legal troubles are continuing.

After his recent conviction on felony gun charges, Hunter Biden is now facing a second criminal trial in a federal case over allegedly evading taxes on income earned from foreign business dealings. The trial is set to begin Thursday with jury selection in a Los Angeles federal court, and Hunter could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison if convicted on nine charges related to tax fraud and evasion.

Hunter Biden, 54, has been open to negotiating a plea deal after a previous agreement fell apart last year that could have kept him out of prison, but a last-minute deal now appears unlikely with the trial getting underway. Special Counsel David C. Weiss, who has been investigating Hunter since the Trump Administration and secured a conviction against him three months ago for lying on a gun application in Delaware, is now seeking a second conviction by portraying the President’s son as a careless and extravagant tax evader.

Republicans have long used Hunter’s bouts with drug addiction and his business dealings in Ukraine and China to try to weaken his dad politically, opening congressional inquiries into Hunter’s work in the private sector and investigating whether it had any impact on Joe Biden’s decisions as President or Vice President. But their attempts to portray the Bidens as a “crime family” have failed to produce evidence implicating Joe Biden in Hunter Biden’s business activities.

President Biden is yet to comment publicly on his son’s tax evasion trial, but has previously said he would not use his presidential powers to pardon him.

Hunter is charged with failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes from 2016 through 2019 related to his foreign consultancy work. The indictment outlines nine counts against him, including two felony counts of filing a false return and an additional felony count of tax evasion. Hunter has pleaded not guilty and has since repaid the government his delinquent taxes, he said.

Federal prosecutors, led by Leo Wise and Derek Hines, have laid out a narrative depicting Hunter as someone who chose to spend extravagantly on drugs, escorts, and fancy cars rather than fulfilling his tax obligations. In the indictment, they allege that he mischaracterized personal expenditures as business deductions, such as college tuition for his children and over $27,000 spent on online pornography. “He describes partying in hotels with a cast of strippers,” Wise said at a previous court hearing. “He chose to pay them, which is fine—it’s America, you can do that. But then he chose to take it as a business deduction."

Hunter’s defense team, led by attorney Mark Geragos, is expected to focus on his drug addiction and its impact on his decision-making. They have argued that his struggles with substance abuse—compounded by personal trauma from the death of his mother and his sister in a 1972 car accident when he was 3 years old and the death of his brother from cancer in 2015—impaired his ability to manage his finances responsibly. “The DOJ wants to paint a picture of a guy without a care in the world, partying at Chateau Marmont, without giving context as to what from his past may have affected him,” Geragos said at an earlier hearing, accusing prosecutors of aiming to tarnish his client’s reputation rather than address the legal issues at hand. “They want the character assassination, they want to slime him, that is the whole purpose.”

However, Judge Mark Scarsi, who is presiding over the case, has said such details are irrelevant to the central issue and has prohibited any mention of the car accident and will limit testimony about Beau Biden’s death.

The political stakes of Hunter’s trial have been deflated somewhat by President Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 presidential race in July, thereby lessening any potential impact of the trial on the November election.