Here’s What We Know About Hunter Biden’s Net Worth

Hunter Biden, the second son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is currently on trial for charges of lying about his drug use on background check documents when purchasing a handgun in 2018. The President’s son has struggled with addiction for much of his adult life, and went through a particularly intense period after his brother, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.

In 1972, when they were just toddlers, Hunter and Beau survived a tragic car accident that left their mother, President Biden’s first wife Neilia Hunter Biden, and their younger sister Naomi Christina Biden dead.

In addition to the gun possession trial, federal prosecutors have also charged Hunter with evading $1.4 million in tax payments. That trial is expected to take place in September. The indictment lists nine different counts related to tax evasion, carrying a maximum penalty of 17 years in prison.

The indictment alleges that Hunter “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills” and that he “willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes.”

There is currently high interest and search surrounding Hunter Biden’s net worth. But what exactly do we know about his finances?

According to the indictment, from January 2016 to December 2019, Hunter received around $6.9 million in total income. His income is believed to have come from a variety of business dealings. Approximately one third of his income over that time period came from his role as a board member of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Limited. He was also slated to receive approximately $1 million in 2017 for business dealings he made with a Chinese energy company CEFC China Energy Co Ltd, and several other payments from various entities.

During that same time period, the indictment states Hunter spent over $683,000 on payments to various women who the indictment describes as "women who were either romantically involved with or otherwise performing personal services for the Defendant [Hunter].” He also spent over $397,000 on clothing and accessories, and nearly $189,000 on adult entertainment. His largest expenditure was ATM withdrawals. He spent over $1.6 million on ATM withdrawals over the four year period from January 2016 to December 2019.

According to the indictment, Hunter rented various luxury properties, but there is no mention of home ownership.

The website CelebrityNetWorth estimates Hunter’s net worth to be $1 million. In 2015, the website’s founder Brian Warner told Quartz that “there’s definitely a level of guestimation or ball-parking built into the process” when it comes to surmising celebrity net worths.

In stark contrast, Hunter’s father, the U.S. President, is worth approximately $10 million, according to Forbes. The majority of that wealth comes from the Biden family’s two homes in Delaware, which are together worth an estimated $7 million.