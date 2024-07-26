Simone Biles Is Aiming to Have Yet Another Skill Named After Her

Simone Biles has already set all kinds of records and achieved a string of firsts in the sport of gymnastics, and she’s still not done. The International Gymnastics Federation announced on July 26 that she submitted a new skill on the uneven bars, a Weiler 1.5, in which Biles moves from a kip into a handstand, then rotates 540 degrees, or one and a half turns. If she performs this skill at any point during her Olympic competition—through the qualification round, team event, all-around, or individual event if she qualifies for them—then it would be named after her. That would give Biles a skill in all four events. She already has two moves named after her on vault, two on floor, and one on balance beam. The clean sweep would further cement her already indelible legacy in gymnastics.

Other gymnasts, including all-around contender Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, have also submitted skills that could bear their name if they perform them successfully in Paris. Biles’ teammate Suni Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around champion, may also debut a skill on the uneven bars, her coach says, but not likely during the qualification, team or all-around events if it would jeopardize the overall team score. “It’s going to be team first,” her coach Jess Graba said after the gymnasts’ first training session in the Bercy Arena on July 25, where the competition will take place.