What We Know About Kamala Harris’ Net Worth

Vice President Kamala Harris announced her intent to run for President, replacing President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket after his stunning decision to drop out of the race. She has secured numerous endorsements from key Democrats.

Harris earns $218,000 per year as Vice President, and her net worth stands at an estimated $8 million, Forbes reports, due in large part to a multimillion dollar home in California that her husband Doug Emhoff bought in 2012. The home’s value has surged from about $1 million in 2021 to an estimated $4.4 million in 2024, according to Forbes. Harris has also earned more than $500,000 in advances from books she published before taking office.

Harris rose to prominence as a prosecutor in California, beginning her legal career at the Alameda County district attorney’s office after earning a J.D. from U.C. Hastings in 1989. In 2004, she became San Francisco’s District Attorney, where she made $140,000 a year—a salary that climbed to more than $200,000 in 2010.

Read More: ‘I Know Donald Trump’s Type’: Harris Launches New Attack as She Takes Over Campaign

When she was elected Attorney General of California in 2010, the title came with a pay cut to a salary of $159,000. When she joined the U.S. Senate in 2017, Harris began earning $174,000 a year. She had between $250,000 and $500,000 in a savings account and a similar amount in retirement accounts, plus pensions from her work in public service totaling approximately $1 million, according to Forbes.

When she ran for President in the Democratic primary in the 2020 election, Harris’s net worth was estimated to be $6 million dollars, boosted by Emhoff, who Forbes estimates brought in close to one million dollars per year working as an entertainment lawyer.