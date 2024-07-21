Biden Endorses Kamala Harris After Ending Re-Election Bid

After ending his presidential campaign, President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President.
On Sunday, Biden posted his endorsement to X—formerly Twitter—moments after announcing that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.
“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” the post reads.
“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” the statement continues.
Accompanying the post is a photo of Biden and Harris walking beside each other at The White House, smiling.
Harris, 59, will be the first Black woman to be a major party candidate for President if chosen by her party at the Democratic National Convention, which begins on August 19.
More from TIME
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race , Endorses Harris to Replace Him
- The Chaos and Commotion of the RNC in Photos
- ‘We’re Living in a Nightmare:’ Inside the Health Crisis of a Texas Bitcoin Town
- Why We All Have a Stake in Twisters’ Success
- 8 Eating Habits That Actually Improve Your Sleep
- Stop Feeling Bad About Sweating
- Welcome to the Noah Lyles Olympics
- Get Our Paris Olympics Newsletter in Your Inbox
Contact us at letters@time.com