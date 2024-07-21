Biden Endorses Kamala Harris After Ending Re-Election Bid

After ending his presidential campaign, President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

On Sunday, Biden posted his endorsement to X—formerly Twitter—moments after announcing that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” the post reads.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” the statement continues.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Accompanying the post is a photo of Biden and Harris walking beside each other at The White House, smiling.

Harris, 59, will be the first Black woman to be a major party candidate for President if chosen by her party at the Democratic National Convention, which begins on August 19.

