How We Chose the 2024 World’s Greatest Places

Travel industry trends often reflect the id of humanity: what the collective we desires most when unburdened from daily stressors and responsibilities. In 2024, that includes other-worldly art and design, like at China's Aranya; active travel, like Natural Selection's Guided Cycling Safari in Botswana; learning more deeply about the communities and areas we're traveling to, like at Antarctica's White Desert, Maui Cultural Lands in Hawaii, and Kamba in Republic of the Congo; and learning more deeply about ourselves, like at New Mexico's Modern Elder Academy.

To compile the 2024 list, TIME solicited nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. While last year's list featured 50 cities, this year we decided to explore even more—and more specific—establishments that stand out in their field, and the world. The result: 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay this year.

Illustration by Alessandro Gottardo for TIME

