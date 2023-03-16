The World's Greatest Places of 2023

50 extraordinary destinations to explore

How we chose the list

World's Greatest Places 2023

How to Travel Smarter

How to Travel Smarter

Project Credits

Audience editors: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Soo Jin Kim, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, and Kimberly Tal

Copy editors: Mark Hokoda and Jennifer Schiavone

Designer: Rich Morgan

Digital producer: Juwayriah Wright

Editors: Emma Barker Bonomo, Jennifer Duggan, Merrill Fabry, and Stacey Lastoe

Photo editors: Eli Cohen and Katherine Pomerantz

Reporter-researchers: Solcyre Burga, Leslie Dickstein, Mariah Espada, Anisha Kohli, Simmone Shah, and Julia Zorthian

Video editor: Erica Solano