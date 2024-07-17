President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House confirmed Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Biden, 81, tested positive for the virus earlier in the day after an event in Las Vegas. Biden was scheduled to speak at the UnidosUS conference Wednesday night, but the group’s president announced that he would no longer be able to attend.

Jean-Pierre said the President will be returning to his home state of Delaware “where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.” She added that he is vaccinated and boosted.

Biden had scheduled several events this week, following questions about his health and mental fitness after a poor debate performance in late June. The President said in an interview that took place before the COVID-19 diagnosis that he would consider dropping out of the presidential race if his doctors told him he had a “medical condition.” He last tested positive for COVID-19 in 2022.

Read More: If Biden Steps Down From Campaign, Here’s What Historians Think Will Happen Next

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the President’s physician, said in a statement that Biden came down with a runny nose and “non-productive cough” with general malaise on Wednesday afternoon.

“He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the physician continued. “Given this, the President will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending. His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97%. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth.”

Get alerts on the biggest breaking news stories here