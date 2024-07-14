President Biden tried to lower the temperature in the country on Sunday by urging Americans not to speculate about why a shooter opened fire on Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said the FBI doesn’t yet have information about the motive of the shooter and urged Americans to “let the FBI do their job.” He said he told the FBI to make the investigation “thorough and swift” and has directed “every resource” to investigators. As to why the gunman pulled the trigger, Biden said, “I urge everyone -- everyone, please, don’t make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations.”

Biden’s remarks come as unproven theories circulate about why a gunman fired on Trump at the Butler, Pa. rally, lacerating Trump’s ear, killing one of the rally attendees and wounding others. The FBI says that the shooter was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of nearby Bethel Park.

Almost immediately after the shooting, prominent Trump allies began publicly spreading unfounded accusations that Democrats and Biden were either behind the shooting or recklessly encouraged it. “Democrats wanted this to happen. They’ve wanted Trump gone for years and they’re prepared to do anything to make that happen,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green wrote Saturday night on X.

“Joe Biden sent the orders,” wrote Republican Congressman Mike Collins of Georgia on X.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Republicans have accused Biden of having previously used incendiary language directed at Trump. During a closed-door call with major donors on July 8, Biden told his campaign’s national finance committee he was going to step up criticism of Trump, saying, “It’s time to put Trump in the bullseye.” Trump and his campaign have repeatedly used inflammatory phrases in messages to his supporters, including claims that Biden was actively working to steal the election and was corruptly orchestrating multiple criminal prosecutions against Trump.

The Secret Service is under harsh scrutiny about the security measures at Trump’s rally, given that the gunman was able to fire shots from the roof of a building within line of sight from where Trump was speaking. Biden said that Trump, “as a former president and nominee of the Republican Party, already receives a heightened level of security” and he said, “I have been consistent in my direction to the Secret Service to provide him with every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety.”

The Republican National Convention kicks off on Monday in Milwaukee. The weeklong event is expected to go on as planned, with Trump announcing his running mate as soon as Monday. Biden said he ordered the head of the United States Secret Service to review “all security measures” for the convention. He also launched “an independent review” of the security at Trump’s rally.

Biden’s remarks Sunday afternoon were his second since the shooting. He reiterated that he had a “good conversation” with Trump on Saturday night, and he’s “sincerely grateful” Trump is doing well.

Biden said he plans to address the nation for a third time Sunday evening at 8 p.m.—a rare televised address from the Oval Office. In those remarks, he said, he will go into more depth about how the U.S. can come together. “Unity is the most elusive goal of all, but nothing is more important than that right now—unity,” Biden said. “We’ll debate, and we’ll disagree. That’s not, that’s not going to change. But it’s going to — we’re going to not lose sight of the fact of who we are as Americans.”