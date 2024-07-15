What to Know About the Victims of the Trump Rally Shooting

A gunman shot at former President Donald Trump during his campaign rally in Butler, Pa. Saturday, and while Trump's team said he is "fine," one person was left dead and two others critically injured.

The two seriously injured victims are in stable condition, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson’s nephew was also injured at the rally, though the injury was “not serious,” the legislator shared on X on Sunday.

Trump, who suffered an injury to the upper part of his right ear, wrote that he was praying for those wounded at the rally, and holding “in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” in a post on Truth Social.

Trump authorized Meredith O’ Rourke, his campaign finance director, to start a GoFundMe for all the victims impacted by Saturday’s assassination attempt. More than $4 million was raised as of Monday afternoon, surpassing the initial goal of $1 million.

Legislators across the political spectrum condemned the shooting and shared well wishes for Trump. “Look, there is no place in America for this kind of violence,” said President Joe Biden Saturday evening in a press briefing. “It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons we’ve got to unite the country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

The gunman, which the FBI identified as 20-year-old Matthew Crooks, was killed by the Secret Service at the rally.

Here’s what to know about the victims.

Corey Comperatore

Corey Comperatore, 50, passed away on Saturday while trying to shield his family from the shooter. Comperatore, of Sarver, Pa. suffered a gunshot to the head and died at the rally, according to authorities. An emergency room doctor present at the rally attempted to help Comperatore and had the intention of giving him CPR, but found that he had no pulse, James Sweetland told the New York Times.

“Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a Sunday press conference. "Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing."

Comperatore was also described as a devoted man who went to church every Sunday, and who cared for his community. He worked at a plastics manufacturing company and was a volunteer firefighter. His fire gear is currently being displayed at the Buffalo Township Volunteer Firefighter Company, according to a Facebook post.

Gov. Shapiro ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Sunday. Comperatore leaves behind two daughters, Allyson and Kaylee, both in their 20s.

David Dutch

Authorities also identified one of the victims to be David Dutch, a 57-year-old of New Kensington, Pa. He has been working at Siemens for more than 25 years, according to his LinkedIn page. Dutch is said to be in stable condition.

Pennsylvania District Vice Commandant Matt Popovich shared a statement confirming that Dutch was shot in the liver and chest. “He has had one surgery and is undergoing another this morning. He is currently in an induced coma,” the statement, shared on the Marine Corps League Orlando’s Facebook page on Sunday, said. “Please keep him and his family in your prayers.”

Dutch is a U.S. Marine veteran.

James Copenhaver

The other victim is James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pa. He is also in stable condition.