Former President Donald Trump spoke out the morning after he was the subject of what the FBI is considering an "assassination attempt" at a Pennsylvania rally. In a new Truth Social post, Trump, 78, pleaded with the public to “stand united.”

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” he wrote. “Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed."



Trump continued: “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”



One attendee was killed during the rally shooting on Saturday and two spectators were critically injured, authorities said. All have been identified as men.

The FBI identified the shooter on Sunday as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Secret Service agents fatally shot Crooks, who attacked from an elevated roof outside the rally venue at a farm show in Butler, Pennsylvania, the agency said.

Per the FBI, the investigation remains active and ongoing. A motive is not yet clear.

Trump, who is set to accept the Republican nomination for President at the Republican National Convention (RNC) this coming week, has received well wishes and support from politicians across both political parties in regards to the shooting.

The incident on Saturday occurred at around 6:15 p.m. local time. A series of loud pops echoed, and President Trump reached for his right ear, lowered himself to the ground, and was covered and surrounded by Secret Service.

The former President rose from the ground, blood dripping from his ear down his face, and was rushed to his SUV, and then attended the hospital.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through my skin,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post late Saturday. “Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”