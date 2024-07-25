Gritty Johannesburg boasts a robust art and design scene that remains largely overlooked by tourists and locals alike, with many creatives choosing to put roots down in Cape Town instead. But one of South Africa’s most important fashion designers has decided to stay. Thebe Magugu, who has collaborated with Dior and shown collections at London and Paris Fashion Weeks, injected fresh confidence in the city with the opening of Magugu House in May. The new retail space and showroom from a designer known for colorful storytelling is located in a 1930s heritage building in the leafy suburb of Dunkeld; it’s his first brick-and-mortar, complete with an two micro galleries. Events tie into Magugu’s collections: In October, an exhibition and capsule collection will launch in collaboration with artist Nelson Makamo. The HQ adds even more value to an already thriving fashion scene, where renowned designers such as Lezanne Viviers and Tiaan Nagel have long had showrooms. Cape Town-based milliner Crystal Birch, also opened a new standalone shop across town, stocking playful felt berets and raffia sun hats. Consider a trip to this part of the world as good for shopping as it is for safari.

