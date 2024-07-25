Housed inside the ellipsoid-shaped Salmon Eye structure—a floating art installation conceptualized by Eide Fjordbruk, considered the world’s first CarbonNeutral-certified salmon producer—Iris takes guests on a unique culinary quest. Inaugurated in June 2023 and awarded its first Michelin star this year, the restaurant’s 18-course journey begins with an electric boat ride from quaint Rosendal to Danish chef Anika Madsen’s boathouse on tiny Snilstveitøy Island (population: 7). Before Iris, Madsen honed her fine dining skills at Copenhagen’s Michelin-starred Restaurant formel B and later Fasangården, where she refined her vegetable and seafood preparation techniques. Once they’ve arrived, guests—up to 24 per day—are treated to curated snacks, drinks, and music in an unspoiled natural setting. An hour or so later, diners continue on to the greenery-and glacier-surrounded Hardanger Fjord where they board the Salmon Eye, which is aimed at educating visitors about sustainable seafood practices. The goal, Madsen says, is “to pull nature through the windows and onto the plates,” via a four-to-five-hour tasting menu presented on regional artisan tableware. It incorporates sensory storytelling about the origins of indigenous ingredients collected from local farmers and fishermen and explains how each dish better serves the planet. Savory standouts include Norwegian cuttlefish tagliatelle paired with a kelp, celeriac, and strawberry butter sauce and salmon fry with algae, mycelium (mushroom roots), and a sprinkle of insect protein. Dubbed “expedition dining,” the experience is already in high demand; tickets—announced a season ahead—were released on July 5 for September to December reservations and prices start at NOK 4,600 ($429) per person, including the boat ride.

