Active travelers curious to discover Romania’s primeval forests and its slow ecotourism should set their sights on the new long-distance Via Transilvanica, a trail crossing the country diagonally from Putna Monastery in Bukovina to Drobeta-Turnu Severin by the Danube. Inaugurated in October 2022, the 882-mile hiking, cycling, and horseback riding pathway was founded by Romanian NGO Tasuleasa Social to revitalize more than 400 secular communities sidelined by depopulation and economic constraints. Dubbed “the path that unites” for its focus on community, the project brings travelers through traditional villages living off the land, welcoming backpackers reveling in wild, Transylvanian charm. Visitors can book a room in a hotel or inn or seek lodging in locals’ houses and parsonages, where home-cooked meals are served with produce from the homestead. In-depth Traveler’s and Biker’s Guides detail accommodation options for each route. Unique Andesite milestones carved by artists mark each kilometer of the trail, making this one of the largest open-air sculpture exhibits in the world. Some bollards are found beside notable sites such as the Alba Carolina Citadel or fairytale Saxon villages like Biertan, where traditional guesthouses abound. Spanning seven ethnically diverse historical regions in 10 counties, not to mention 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Via Transilvanica has been hailed by Europa Nostra for its groundbreaking role in sustainable local development, even picking up two European Heritage Awards: one for Citizens’ Engagement and Awareness-Raising and the other a Public Choice Award.

