While there are many children’s museums in India, the Museum of Solutions stands apart with a unique solution-oriented approach that goes beyond conventional learn-through-play models. Spanning 100,000 square feet in the Lower Parel district of Mumbai, the nonprofit has four distinct labs where kids ages two to 17 can experiment with math, physics, art, and other STEAM subjects; tackle real-world challenges like marine pollution and climate change through immersive experiences; create mock-ups of anything from boats to robots using electronics, woodworking, and technology; and learn about sustainability through composting and gardening. The museum also houses a 220-seat amphitheater, library, recycling center, café, and Luckey Climber (a three-dimensional interactive maze), and hosts a series of workshops offering practical experience in running a restaurant and other entrepreneurial endeavors. By year’s end, the museum plans to set up a Changemakers Panel—a first-of-its-kind initiative in India (and globally) where children aged 11 to 14 will help design new programs and exhibits. “We are unique in the world because of the amount of importance we place on children's voices,” says Tanvi Jindal Shete, founder of MuSo. “Even while designing the museum, we had a panel of children aged 10 to 14 who gave us a lot of advice on the direction that we should go.”

