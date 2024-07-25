World’s Greatest Places 2024

Bar Magritte

Brussels

2 minute read
Painted walls at Bar Magritte
Painted walls at Bar MagritteCourtesy Rocco Forte Hotels
By Audrey Phoon

Cocktail wonderland Bar Magritte has quickly become one of Belgium’s hottest watering holes—no small feat in a country famous for its beer. The world’s only bar venerating the Belgian Surrealist René Magritte, it opened in November within Brussels’ historic Hotel Amigo, a luxury hotel on the site of a 16th-century prison whose guests have included Beyoncé and Angela Merkel. In the jewel-toned space, bar manager Hassan Guilich and his team deftly execute a menu created by legendary bartender Salvatore Calabrese—of London’s storied Dukes Bar and The Donovan Bar—who has distilled the magic of Magritte’s work into 20 mind-bending cocktails that are as otherworldly in presentation as the artist’s universe, and equally contemplative in flavor. Case in point: Magritte’s The Battle of the Argonne, which depicts a showdown between a rock and a cloud, arrives as a glass bowl of gin and champagne syrup perched on a marble pedestal, into which the staff float delicate balloons of cream. This theater all takes place at a long copper bar with cognac-leather chairs that resemble pumpkins, the walls cocooning it covered with a Magritte-inspired print that calls to mind stained glass and anoints the place with the vibes of a phantasmagorical chapel.

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here

More FromWorld’s Greatest Places 2024
Maui Cultural Lands

Maui Cultural Lands

By Michele Bigley

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

Kamba African Rainforest Experiences

By Bailey Berg

White Desert

White Desert

By Annabel Illingworth

Modern Elder Academy

Modern Elder Academy

By AnneLise Sorensen

Iris

Iris

By Jessica Benavides Canepa

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com