For years, the Middle East’s cutting-edge skyscrapers have stood side by side with opulent mosques rooted in centuries of classical Islamic architecture. But lately, a wave of more contemporary houses of worship have emerged on the skylines of Gulf cities, often paying tribute to age-old design in fresh and unexpected ways. Take Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly Mosque, the world’s first 3-D printed mosque in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; the cascading tiers of Kuwait’s Mamluki Lancet mosque; or the futuristic Education City mosque in Doha, Qatar, its dual minarets soaring toward the sky at an improbable angle. Last year, Omani design firm Altqadum unveiled Masjid Bab Al Salam in Muscat, with a tranquil complex of blush-colored circular structures. An arc of water hugs the central building, while a delicate crescent is etched into the freestanding conical minaret; inside, a dome of over 1,600 crystal bulbs forms a chandelier over the main prayer hall, and in place of a mihrab, a niche that traditionally directs congregants toward Mecca, a slender floor-to-ceiling window is sliced out of the facade. The result: a minimalist wonder bathed in natural light, with a more restrained aesthetic than some of the region’s lavishly appointed religious spaces, leaving visitors to turn their thoughts inward.

