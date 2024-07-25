Traverse the Alps in the most epic way—aboard the world's highest 3S cableway. After more than four years of extreme-altitude construction by a team of daring mountaineers, the missing link to the Matterhorn Alpine Crossing was finally completed in July 2023, uniting world-class ski resort towns of Zermatt and Cervinia in as little as 90 minutes. Sink into your sleek Pininfarina-designed panoramic car and brace for a wild 7,400-foot climb from Zermatt, soaring into the clouds and hovering 650 feet above Theodul Glacier, as you rise alongside the iconic Matterhorn. Switch cars at Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, Europe’s highest mountain station at 12,739 feet, before making a quick descent to the newly completed Testa Grigia mountain station, where you can set foot in snowy Italy at 11,345 feet. Snap a souvenir photo straddling both countries before continuing down to Cervinia, in the heart of Aosta Valley. With 224 miles of trails, the Zermatt-Cervinia ski area is one of the world’s largest; and at these elevations, ski season never ends. The best part? No passport required. And for an extra 10 Swiss francs ($11 USD), you can upgrade your ticket to “Crystal Ride” and peer down through a heart-pounding, vertiginous glass floor in one of the Swarovski-bedecked cabins—a truly priceless experience.

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here