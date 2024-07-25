While Italy’s waters have been calling since the sirens first sang, the return of water to the Baths of Caracalla—for the first time in more than 1,500 years—ensures the Eternal City deserves a visit for l’acqua, too. Opened in April, Lo Specchio (The Mirror), is a contemporary pool reflecting the majestic ruins of one of antiquity’s largest bath complexes. Complete with water jets and lights, it makes its own drama reminiscent of steam, and is equipped with a stage set to host theater and dance performances, concerts, and lectures throughout the year; the opening was a new ballet set to George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. It’s all part of a larger project by Soprintendenza Speciale Archeologia Belle Arti e Paesaggio di Roma to restore the baths, believed to have been in use from 216 A.D. to the sixth century. “The return of water is not only a wonder for its own sake, a joy for the eyes and the spirit, but is meant to be a concrete symbol of reconnection with the ancient world,” says Daniela Porro, special superintendent for cultural affairs in Rome. The new design will create a connection between the archaeological site and the urban fabric of Rome today via a garden, new entrance, and overall hub for cultural activities.

Buy your copy of the World's Greatest Places issue here