On March 16, Kansas City kicked off a new era in women’s sports with the grand opening of CPKC Stadium—the world’s first stadium purpose-built for a women’s professional sports team. The $120 million facility, which was erected through a joint venture including the women-owned construction firm Monarch Build, marks a milestone in the professionalization of women’s sports. The state-of-the-art venue offers the Kansas City Current world-class facilities, including two grass pitches, a FIFA-approved turf pitch, and dedicated spaces for wellness, recovery, and weight training. With all of its 11,500 seats located within 100 feet of the touchline, the stadium keeps fans close to the action. The Current’s first seven home matches of the season, along with all of the 2024 season tickets, are already sold out. While there, fans can enjoy food from local BIPOC-, and women-owned restaurants, featuring multiple James Beard Award semifinalists. Situated on the banks of the Missouri River, CPKC Stadium is the centerpiece of a transformative development project at the Berkley Riverfront—an $800 million initiative that will eventually include the 118-room Origin Hotel (the first on the city’s riverfront, set to open this month), a new beer garden, an extension of the KC Streetcar, and a riverfront promenade.

