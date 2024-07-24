Where on Earth can you try your hand at beekeeping in the morning, lunch on fresh uni, then gather algae with a female-led harvesting collective as the sun sets over a legendary point break? Neglected agricultural communities throughout O’Higgins, among the most biodiverse regions in Chile, have been transformed into rural food-tourism hubs thanks to a months-old public initiative by Chile’s Foundation for Agricultural Innovation. Collectively known as the Ruta de los Abastos, or Supplies Route, it works with small producers (vintners, apiculturists, and fishermen among them) between the Andean valleys and the Pacific Ocean to create sustainable foodie adventures. Take Pichilemu, Chile’s surf capital. For decades, families here have gathered high-protein cochayuyo kelp, with men donning snorkeling masks and machetes and women laying the strands out to dry in the sun before incorporating the ingredient into stews and empanadas. Cecilia Vargas has harvested cochayuyo since childhood, and today she leads a 14-strong, all-female foraging collective. She loves sharing her passion with intrepid travelers, encouraging them to try their hand at harvesting and packing seaweed. But true luxury is relishing her maritime banquet at a fishing shack nestled between the rocks and the waves. There are currently nine experiences along the Ruta de los Abastos, Vargas’ included, with three more in the works for the 2024-25 summer season. English-speaking guides are available upon request.

